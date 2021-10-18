KickToken Market Capitalization Achieves $13.49 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $1.40 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00199805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,488,757,522 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

