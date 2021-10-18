Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.58.

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.98. 5,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,784. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,752 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.