Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $101,045.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $101,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.40. 1,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $712.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.43.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
