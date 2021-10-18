Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $101,045.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $101,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.40. 1,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $712.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 68.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 331.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 15.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

