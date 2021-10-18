Kineko (KKO) Price Up 49.2% Over Last Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $816,352.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kineko has traded up 49.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,239,674.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00067517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,963.51 or 1.00035168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.24 or 0.06110967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

