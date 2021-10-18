King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 139,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,422. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

