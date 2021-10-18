King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 25,197 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.93% of Glacier Bancorp worth $48,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

