King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,195 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

