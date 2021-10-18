King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,905 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.45 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

