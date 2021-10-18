King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.23% of OneSpan worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $815.88 million, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.56. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

