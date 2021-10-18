King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $111.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

