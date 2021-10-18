King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 39,424 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.55% of LiveRamp worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,697,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,949,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

