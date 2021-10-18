King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 398,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $126,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOOF. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

