King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.66% of Alamo Group worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 65.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,838,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALG opened at $147.05 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

ALG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $428,590.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,473,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,971.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

