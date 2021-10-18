King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.76% of Black Knight worth $93,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BKI opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.