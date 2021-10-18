King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,078 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $72,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Intel stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

