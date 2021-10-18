King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXS stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

