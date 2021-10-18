King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $27.83 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Kirby worth $27,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $560,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $954,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 14.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

