King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,001 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of ANSYS worth $48,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $358.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.47 and a 200-day moving average of $353.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.