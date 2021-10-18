King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $30.75 Million in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 837,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,748,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 2.22% of Global Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $5,798,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $385,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $1,875,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $10,782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $44,210,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10. Global Industrial has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.