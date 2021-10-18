King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $9.07 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $247.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.39 and a 12 month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

