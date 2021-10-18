King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,308 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,061 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE DNB opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.