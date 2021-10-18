King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,614 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of The Allstate worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $126.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

