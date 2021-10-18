King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 34,205 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,205 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $92,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 103,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,333,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $291.66 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $292.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.54 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,178 shares of company stock valued at $199,737,281. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

