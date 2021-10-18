King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 78,293 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.22% of Open Lending worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Open Lending stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,291,626 shares of company stock worth $43,846,642. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.