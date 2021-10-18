King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $35,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

