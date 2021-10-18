King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $147.58 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.