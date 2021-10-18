King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 17,264 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

