King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,340 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Ball worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

