Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $287,186.93 and $400,558.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.80 or 1.00034224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.50 or 0.06009390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00023847 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

