Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Down 5.6%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 6,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 449,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after acquiring an additional 248,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

