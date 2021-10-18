KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in September

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE:KREF opened at $22.00 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

