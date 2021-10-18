KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in September

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
NYSE:KREF opened at $22.00 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
