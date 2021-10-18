KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KREF stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

