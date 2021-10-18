Kleros Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $81.33 million and $3.24 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00304292 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

