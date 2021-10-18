Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,140.32. Insiders have acquired 22,900 shares of company stock worth $123,188 in the last ninety days.

Shares of GUD traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.67 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.31. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.86.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

