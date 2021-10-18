Komodo Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $131.37 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.00221795 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00112237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00127638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,259,020 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.