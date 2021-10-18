KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.90

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 48444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

About KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

