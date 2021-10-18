Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.62% from the stock’s previous close.
KOS stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).
