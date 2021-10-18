Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.62% from the stock’s previous close.

KOS stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

