Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 64,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,305,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 619,644 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,172,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

