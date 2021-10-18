Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Kraton worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kraton by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kraton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth about $4,652,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraton stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

