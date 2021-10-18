Krios (GIG) Reaches Market Cap of $5.16 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $8.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001183 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00122849 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006115 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.80 or 0.00619152 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars.

