Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

