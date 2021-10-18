Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $105.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.15. Kubota has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
