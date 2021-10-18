Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $105.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.15. Kubota has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

