Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

