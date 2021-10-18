Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after buying an additional 127,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 70,249 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.