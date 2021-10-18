KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of KULR stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

