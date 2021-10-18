KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

KULR stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

