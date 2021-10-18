KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,192,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,513,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS KWGPF opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. KWG Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

