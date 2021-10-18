LABS Group (LABS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $565,308.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $565,308.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00066071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,929.85 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.06095963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00023383 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

