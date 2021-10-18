Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Update

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 361.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGDDF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Lagardère SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LGDDF stock remained flat at $$26.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Lagardère SCA has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

