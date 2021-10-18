L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for L’Air Liquide in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.30 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.